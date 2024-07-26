Congressman criticizes turbine-damage response 

Congressman Bill Keating, representative for the Islands, called for federal officials to set up a protocol so local, state, and tribal stakeholders will be immediately notified when “hazardous conditions” arise in offshore wind lease areas.

Keating made the request in a July 23 letter to Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement director Kevin M. Sligh, Sr., writing that numerous state and local officials had contacted his office concerned by the lack of communication from federal officials after a Vineyard Wind turbine blade fractured earlier this month.

“Local officials feel that they were insufficiently informed of the blade collapse and hazardous conditions that would follow,” Keating wrote. “Although the incident occurred on Saturday, Nantucket officials were not informed until late Monday. In the event of a future incident within the wind energy lease area, [BSEE] should immediately inform all state, local, and tribal officials in affected communities regarding the nature of the incident and any potential impacts that might follow. State and local officials have their own public safety responsibilities and early notification will allow them to carry out these responsibilities in an efficient manner.”

According to a Friday afternoon press release from Keating’s office, the congressman had met with Vineyard Offshore CEO Alicia Barton, raising concerns the blade fractured because of a failure with an epoxy. Vineyard Offshore is an offshore wind development company funded by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, the company owning half of the Vineyard Wind project. Top officials from GE Vernova later revealed there was a manufacturing issue at their factory in Gaspé, Canada that led to “insufficient bonding” that was not spotted during inspection.

“When debris is washing up on the beach, the first call a resident makes is to their town government, and [BSEE’s] delay in notifying local stakeholders is unfair to those impacted most by this incident,” Keating said in a statement. “I am relieved that no one was hurt when the failure occurred, but that doesn’t mean local communities weren’t negatively impacted. Despite this bump in the road, I still firmly believe that the offshore wind industry will be a great benefit to our Commonwealth and nation and the lessons learned here will ultimately help continue to safely grow the wind industry.”

Representatives of the Vineyard Wind project were recently criticized by Nantucket representatives for what they called inadequate communication from the offshore wind developer.

Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, chairwoman of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head (Aquinnah), also sent a letter to the bureau director following the Vineyard Wind debacle calling for a moratorium on offshore wind development in U.S. waters.