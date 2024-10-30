Tisbury places planning board admin on leave

The town of Tisbury has placed planning board administrator Amy Upton on administrative leave.

The action follows a series of texts that were made public between Upton and a planning board member, showing her criticisms of town officials around the town’s handling of the 97 Spring Street project intended to house Vineyard Wind workers in a residential district.

Town administrator Jay Grande confirmed on Wednesday that Upton was placed on administrative leave pending a review, but did not reveal the reasons for the decision.

Upton told The Times that she was placed on paid leave, and declined to comment further.

The texts between Upton and board member Ben Robinson were made public last week in a letter by project developer Xerxes Aghassipour, which he filed to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission ahead of their vote on whether to accept the project for review.

The texts came from a public records request made by Aghassipour in July, as he was concerned by what he saw as falsehoods about his projects, including 97 Spring Street, spread by town officials.

A significant portion of the texts concern Upton’s reaction to a spring meeting between building inspector Greg Monka, Aghassipour and town administrator Jay Grande. Monka requested the meeting after issuing a stop-work order on the project, as he wanted to review the building’s proposed use and occupancy.

At the meeting, Aghassipour shared his intent to rent the building to a company in order to house Vineyard Wind workers, and Monka lifted the order shortly afterwards.

“Presumably you read the latest letter regarding 97 Spring st. and the meeting of the old boys [sic] club at 4 State Rd, deciding to ramrod ahead and lift the stop work order and then deal with the use question at a later date, knowing full well that the building inspector is already entirely in collusion with the developer and will never enforce or refer to the equally conflicted ZBA chair,” Upton wrote to Robinson.

She also used profane language. Upton told The Times last week that she misunderstood one of the terms she used.