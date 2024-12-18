Two entangled right whales spotted, one likely to die

1 of 2

Two entangled North Atlantic right whales have been spotted some 50 miles off of Nantucket and researchers believe that one of them is likely to die from its injuries.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released a statement on Tuesday that the two whales were spotted around 50 miles southeast of Nantucket on Dec. 9 during an aerial survey.

NOAA has yet to try and free the whales, noting the time of day and the distance of the whales from shore, but officials said that they will work with authorized responders and trained experts to monitor the two right whales.

“We will further document the entanglements and determine if entanglement response will be possible,” the post reads.

The first whale was identified as the juvenile male #5110, which was first seen as a calf in 2021. He was recently spotted without gear in Cape Cod Bay in April.

“This whale has a thick line that passes once across his head and once across his back,” NOAA’s post reads. The agency’s biologists have made a preliminary determination that the whale was seriously injured and will likely die from his injury.

The second whale identified was the adult female #4120, who was first seen as a calf in 2011. She was most recently seen without gear 50 miles off the coast of Long Island, New York in July.

“This whale has two lines exiting the left side of her mouth, and both lines extending a half to two thirds of the way down the body,” an online post from NOAA reads. Agency biologists have preliminarily determined that she had a sublethal injury, meaning while the injury may not kill a whale it can impede growth or reproduction.

North Atlantic right whales are a critically endangered species with around 372 individuals remaining. A spike in right whales being found dead, injured, or other health-compromising conditions led NOAA to declare an ongoing “unusual mortality event” in 2017, and the most recent entanglements push this count to 150 impacted right whales.

NOAA states the primary cause of the ongoing phenomenon as entanglements in fishing gear and vessel strikes in both U.S. and Canadian waters.

Mariners who spot entangled, injured, or dead whales are encouraged to report the sightings to the following:

Greater Atlantic Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline for Maine to Virginia at 866-755-6622.

Southeast Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline for North Carolina to Texas: 877-942-5343

U.S. Coast Guard at VHF Channel 16.

NOAA also asks reporting mariners, if it is safe to do so, to take photos or videos from the legally required 500-yard distance away from the animal. Mariners are also asked to note the GPS coordinates to share with authorized responders.