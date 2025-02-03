Bank robber suspect to serve four months

A third suspect in the armed bank robbery of Rockland Trust in Tisbury was sentenced to a stint in prison on Tuesday.

U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young issued a three-and-a-half year prison sentence to Tevin Anthony Porter from Connecticut on Jan. 28 in Boston. However, Porter will only serve four months of imprisonment before he is released on a two-year parole since Young gave him credit for serving time since April 12, 2023.

Porter was arrested in 2023 and was the last of four suspects detained in relation to a 2022 bank robbery in Tisbury. He entered a plea deal last spring.

Prosecutors say that the men, wearing masks and carrying two handguns, forced the bank employees to open the bank vault before making out with around $39,100. The bank employees were bound with duct tape and plastic zip ties, and the defendants escaped in one of the employees’ cars. They abandoned the vehicle at Manuel Correllus State Forest and fled in another vehicle.

Romane Andre Clayton, the “lookout man,” was sentenced to four years on Jan. 22. Miquel Antonio Jones, the “ringleader,” was sentenced to ten years in prison in December.

Omar Odion Johnson, who also entered into a plea deal, is awaiting his sentencing.