Nearly 300-bedroom Edgartown project to start MVC hearing

A large housing development proposed in Edgartown will soon be undergoing the Martha’s Vineyard Commission public hearing process. Nearly 300 bedrooms in a variety of styles of housing are being proposed by Katama Meadow LLC, formerly Meeting House Way LLC.

The developers want to create a new subdivision road called Atlantic Avenue on Division Road and Henry’s Path. The property would be divided into six, quarter-acre lots set aside for twelve duplex units; twenty-six, three-quarter acre “single-family lots;” and one, 3.6 acre lot for around 36 affordable housing units. Around 25 acres of open space will be preserved as open space.

The proposed location for the project, called Katama Meadows, is at 139 Meeting House Way. Katama Meadows’ proposed location abuts the 40-unit Meshacket Commons already under construction in Edgartown and overseen by Island Housing Trust on 38 Meshacket Road.

Martha’s Vineyard Commission staff presented plans during a commission Land Use Planning Committee meeting on Monday, noting there would be a total of 286 bedrooms included.

The committee approved the project, which will move the proposal on to the full commission for a public hearing scheduled to start on Thursday, May 20. The developers still need to do more work on its application; they’ll have to submit an updated traffic study, which is expected to be available next month. Also, while site plans have been submitted, details on the sizes and aesthetics of the buildings have yet to be filed.

The developers have offered to prohibit accessory dwelling units on the property, which was a concern raised by Julia Livingston, Edgartown planning board member, in December. While accessory dwelling units are permitted by right under state laws, Commission housing planner Laura Silber said on Monday this type of construction can be blocked in communities run by an entity like a homeowners association.

Katama Meadows is the fourth housing project that has begun its commission review in recent months. The other three include Chapter 40B projects of Cat Hollow in Tisbury, Green Villa in Oak Bluffs, and Edgartown Gardens. The four projects in total would have 537 bedrooms. Chapter 40B is a state law designed to make the construction of affordable housing easier in communities that don’t meet a threshold for affordable housing.