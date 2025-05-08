Newest freight vessel coming to Martha’s Vineyard

The Steamship Authority announced on Thursday morning that its newest freight vessel, the Aquinnah will be commissioned this month.

The ferry line will be holding the public celebration on Friday, May 16, at the Oak Bluffs Terminal at 9:30 am that will include self-guided tours.

MarineTraffic, a vessel tracking site, shows the Aquinnah departed from Morehead City, North Carolina on Tuesday and is making its way north to Fairhaven.

According to a press release from the ferry line, the Aquinnah can carry roughly 50 automobiles per trip and has an interior passenger area that can seat around 80 passengers. The vessel has two Caterpillar engines each rated at 2,000 horsepower, two controllable pitch propellers, and three 950 horsepower thrusters to “allow for greater maneuverability.” The vessel also has “state-of-the-art” radar, communications, navigation systems, and two marine evacuation systems with a rescue boat. Additionally, the Aquinnah was “bisected and its midbody removed to reduce its overall length to 245 feet.”

The Aquinnah was one of three sister ships the Steamship Authority purchased in 2022 from Louisiana-based Hornbeck Offshore Services, which the release states was partly paid for by an agreement with the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority that “yielded $28.1 million” in federal funding. It underwent refurbishment at Alabama Shipyard.

The other sister ferries are the Barnstable and the Monomoy. The Barnstable was commissioned in December and the Monomoy is still undergoing refurbishment in Alabama.

For additional information on the commissioning and open house, visit http://www.steamshipauthority.com/commissioning.

For the event on Friday next week, the public can get a look inside from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. The Aquinnah will then depart for Woods Hole, where another self-guided tour session will be held from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm before the vessel sails to the Steamship vessel maintenance facility in Fairhaven.