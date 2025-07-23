Unhoused campsite dispersed by Tisbury Police

1 of 5

In the midst of a hot and damp summer, about a dozen unhoused Islanders who were living in tents in the woods in Tisbury were displaced after a collaborative effort among town officials and housing advocates, an occurrence that is renewing calls for more holistic services for the Island’s most vulnerable.

The local unhoused population came to public attention last summer after decades of behind-the-scenes efforts by some local groups to mitigate risk, but discussions were at the forefront again this week during an effort to resettle a campsite near the Park and Ride in Vineyard Haven, after unhoused individuals made multiple reports of violence to the police.

The displacement is a move that local advocates say underscores a growing need for a year-round shelter, and a comprehensive effort for assisting the population of locals without housing.

As witnessed by this reporter last Wednesday, the encampment included six tents spread out across a wide swath of land off walking trails — the bright orange and light gray canvas stark against the green brush.

The people who lived there — an estimated 10 to 12 residents, including longtime Islanders — were told a few days ago to be out of the area by Wednesday, July 23. Tisbury police asked Harbor Homes, a nonprofit that assists the unhoused population, to go with them to the sites and offer resources.

As of Monday, the campsites were mostly cleared out. The only evidence left after their relocation were charred, unrecognizable items from small fires, clothes draped over trees, empty containers of vodka and Smirnoff nips, shoes, cigarettes, a lone suitcase, and a torn notice asking residents to leave the area.

“Six or so tents were erected there, mostly housing individuals known to the town,” Mike Bellissimo, executive director of Harbor Homes, wrote in a statement. “The Tisbury Police contacted us proactively last Thursday, and asked for our assistance in resettling the population.”

While local officials said they have been somewhat tolerant of the activity there, especially since it’s been easier to enforce safe practices if they’re completely aware of where people are living, recent violence reached a breaking point. Unhoused people in some tents called the police on other unhoused individuals who were fighting amongst themselves and using illicit substances.

Police said there were screams that alerted the callers to the fighting. Visible and graphic injuries were documented by authorities, and the campers’ safety was in question, as well as the safety of officers who went out to the woods for those late night calls.

“As of late, there have been quite a few fights and dangers to our officers who have gone out there in the midnight shifts,” said Sgt. Max Sherman of the Tisbury Police Department.

Sherman also noted that he and his fellow officers were wary about the clearing last summer in the State Forest that displaced unhoused people on a large scale, orchestrated by the Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR). According to Sherman, they’re making an effort to deal with any current and future issues differently.

“Anything we do, we think about them as humans,” Sherman said. “It’s not a tent. It’s not a statistic. These are people.”

The displacement comes amid new reports from Harbor Homes that show that 66 families and 314 individuals across the Island are unhoused, defined as those without a residential address. According to the nonprofit, this campsite is one of many that are hidden off side roads, deep inside forests, and largely out of sight.

The new demographic reports show the number of Islanders who receive services from Harbor Homes each month has ranged from 29 people in June 2024 to a peak of 87 people in October of that year. This summer, services have ranged from 48 people served in May to 31 individuals in June. And the majority are employed — 143 locals who are unhoused have a paying job.

“The unhoused issue on this Island is a community problem,” Tisbury health agent Drew Belsky said in a statement. “It is the culmination of many systemic Island challenges, some of which may have affected people in your life. These challenges include the housing crisis, substance [use], and mental health. And the resources we do have available on-Island are overburdened or underfunded.” He said the recent resettlement is a reminder of the importance of a year-round shelter.

Harbor Homes offered their services to the unhoused individuals who were living by the Tisbury Park and Ride.

“To those who may want to make a connection to the clearing out of the State Forest last year, this action was nothing like that,” Bellissimo said. “We were given advance notice, we had the opportunity to assist and offer help to individuals affected, and everyone has been, and continues to be, treated with the dignity and respect that they deserve as fellow Islanders.”

While there’s no current year-round shelter for unhoused people on the Island, Harbor Homes has connections with shelters on the mainland, and frequently offers to resettle people there. Their search for a permanent location has been widely documented, after options fell through in the past few years, leading them to rely on the hospitality of local churches.

Harbor Homes staff also send qualifying individuals who need substance-use services to the Red House, a local recovery center, and house people as needed, sometimes in hotel rooms if stays are short-term and on an emergency basis, such as in cases of domestic violence.

The nonprofit holds hot lunches and dinners on some weekdays, and assists with shower access, laundry, and meals through a partnership with St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church and local businesses.

“Our mission is, as it has always been, to make homelessness on Martha’s Vineyard brief, rare, and nonrecurring,” Bellissimo said.

The number of people who are unhoused is rising countrywide, with housing issues at the forefront of political campaigns, state legislature, and local discussion. “This Island is very generous, and people are very kind — [But] we’re a microcosm of the country and the state. We’re not immune to the same issues of housing and homelessness,” Bellissimo continued.

While nonprofit services like Harbor Homes are honing their messaging and outreach, there is no substantial, regional municipal effort to assist the growing population of locals without a home. And the people who are living in sweltering tents, rained on, and exposed to the elements and tick-borne diseases, have very few places to go.

Attempts by The Times to reach those impacted were unsuccessful.

“It is unfortunate because some [camped by the Park and Ride] are doing well … [But] we can’t selectively enforce,” Sherman said. “This is obviously a bigger problem: a housing issue and access to resources issue. They feel a connection to this Island and feel like this is their home. And it’s not right now. [A tent] is not a healthy environment because it doesn’t have access to resources.”

If you or someone you know is unhoused or dealing with housing insecurity, contact Harbor Homes at (774)-563-3687. If you or someone you know is dealing with substance abuse or mental health issues, contact The Red House recovery center at (508)-693-2900, Community Services at (508)-693-7900, Health Imperatives at (508)-583-3005, or call/text 988 to reach the national crisis hotline.