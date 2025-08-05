Steamship general manager receives pay bump

Steamship Authority general manager Robert Davis is getting a 10.6 percent, cost-of-living pay bump just under three months before he transitions into a senior advisor role.

The Steamship Authority board unanimously approved giving Davis the cost of living adjustment after coming out of a lengthy executive session on Tuesday afternoon.

Davis had been excluded from the cost of living adjustments that other non-union employees had received in 2024 and 2025. Terence Kenneally, the Steamship general counsel, said the pay increase was aggregately “identical” to these pay adjustments.

“That’s for the two years where Mr. Davis did not receive a COLA,” Jim Malkin, Martha’s Vineyard representative to the board, said.

According to Sean Driscoll, Steamship communications director, the “compounding” adjustment is $23,659. That brings Davis’ new salary to $239,480. The board agreed in October that Davis would receive the same rate as his general manager contract after he transitions to an up to 18-month senior advisor role this upcoming November.

In September 2024, Davis announced he would be stepping down as general manager in the wake of heavy public criticism of the ferry’s operations. A search for a new general manager is underway.