Developer challenges MVC authority over 40B developments 

Updated 3:13 pm

In the latest challenge to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s review of the 100-unit Green Villa project, developers are pushing against the regulatory body’s authority to review 40B housing developments.

In a lawsuit filed with Massachusetts Land Court on Sept. 5, Green Villa LLC and Atwood GV LLC, the company of Falmouth-based developer William Cumming, argued the Commission has no authority to review Chapter 40B housing projects.

“Instead, all such projects would be reviewed exclusively by the individual towns, with ZBAs authorized to issue all necessary development permits –– including any approvals that would normally be issued by the MVC — consistent with state law across the Commonwealth’s 351 municipalities,” the Green Villa team said in a statement.

Chapter 40B is a state statute that allows developers to build more densely, trumping local zoning bylaws. It was a state law passed under the Baker administration to help develop affordable housing. Twenty to 25 percent of the units in 40B developments are required to be long-term affordability restrictions. While some Massachusetts communities have seen a significant number of 40B developments, the Green Villa filing suggests the Island hasn’t been able to get the housing developments it needs because the Martha’s Vineyard Commission has been given regulatory authority on the projects.

In the lawsuit, the developers’ attorneys state that towns have been required to refer projects to the Commission when they are determined to be developments of regional impact, which the Commission defines as projects “either so large or [having] such significant impacts on their surroundings that they would affect more than one town.”

The project’s attorneys argue that the Commission is a local board, and therefore the local zoning boards should be empowered to review 40B proposals.

The attorneys also condemn the current practice, accusing the Commission of overreaching and attempting to supersede state authority when it comes to 40B projects.

Peter Wharton, chair of the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, declined to comment on the lawsuit itself. However, he highlighted that the Commission was familiar with 40B projects and has provided “thoughtful, constructive guidance” over 50 years to deliver “housing solutions” while being conscious of the environment.

“I’ll let our record stand for itself,” Wharton said, highlighting other 40B projects slated to bring housing like Meshacket Commons in Edgartown and Cat Hollow in Tisbury.

Green Villa went back to Oak Bluffs for review after an April ruling by the Massachusetts Housing Appeals Committee that the town did not have safe harbor, a designation that allows municipalities to block special permits for 40B affordable housing projects, when developers submitted the project. Ongoing meetings have resulted in amendments to the project like removal of the proposed commercial units and increasing housing for teachers, municipal employees, and businesses’ workers in the town.

This isn’t the only project that Cumming has challenged local authority over. In the case of Edgartown Gardens, a proposed 60-unit affordable housing complex for individuals 55 and older, the developers alleged in a filing with the housing appeals committee that the Edgartown zoning board of appeals had not conducted a public hearing in a timely manner. They argued that the project should therefore be approved by default under state law.

