Short-term rental concerns raised for Edgartown Gardens

The developers also offer to help Edgartown build a roundabout at the Triangle.

In the face of a controversial housing development proposed to be built in a busy section of Edgartown, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission questioned whether the project would help the housing crisis rather than just leading to more short-term rental units on the Island — a rental arrangement that has been blamed as a driver of the housing crisis on the Vineyard.

On Thursday, the Martha’s Vineyard Commission closed its public hearing for Edgartown Gardens, a proposed 60-unit, Chapter 40B project — a state statute that allows developers to build more densely and trump local zoning bylaws — proposed to be built on 266 and 270 Upper Main Street and 30 Chase Road. Islanders will still be able to submit written testimony until Sept. 25.

The project, aimed at serving individuals 55 and older, consists of 60 units — 12 of which would be set aside for affordable housing while the remaining would be sold at market rate — as well as a community building, a pool, and 88 parking spaces.

But at Thursday’s meeting, some commission members highlighted that the project didn’t have guardrails against short-term rentals

“Short-term rentals on the Island, they’re a problem,” said Greg Martino, Tisbury commissioner. He said Vineyard towns have been trying to address the issue of short-term rentals, like through taxes and restricting the length of short-term rentals. “These need to abide by those rules to help this community,” Martino said.

Additionally, commission executive director Adam Turner was concerned that the market-rate units could lead to an increase of the Island population rather than helping locals.

“The concern is that there’ll be more people from Ohio or from Boston than there will be from here,” Turner said.

Jason Talerman, the attorney representing the project, said they couldn’t guarantee reserving the units to only Island residents, highlighting it would “tamp down the price.” However, Talerman said the team could agree to market the units locally for a certain amount of time before opening them up to the general public.

“If we can fill them all up with local folks, we’d be thrilled,” Talerman said. He also said conversations regarding potential covenants was more appropriate for the Edgartown zoning board of appeals.

But Doug Sederholm, West Tisbury commissioner, argued that the proposed marketing strategy only helps in possibly getting Islanders into the units at the start, not for the long term.

“That doesn’t help keep these units for Islanders over time,” Sederholm said. “This project is going to be there for at least 50 years, probably longer.”

The commission also highlighted that the project lacks an elevator or a lift and makes the upper floor units less accessible for residents. Laura Silber, commission housing planner, said this makes the units “less attractive” for year-round residents who want to “age in place and downsize simultaneously.”

Edgartown Gardens has been experiencing major pushback, particularly over concerns of congestion from traffic generated by the project, potential impacts to nearby Edgartown Great Pond from nitrogen, and the proposed development’s size and its impact to abutters — all of which were concerns that were voiced again by Vineyarders during the hearing.

The developers argued that the project wouldn’t have a significant increase to traffic, but offered funding for a crosswalk near the Edgartown Stop & Shop and to help in the development of a roundabout at the Triangle to deal with seasonal traffic fluctuations. Jeffrey Dirk, a traffic consultant from Vanessa & Associates Inc. hired by Edgartown Gardens, said some acquisition of private property would be needed for the roundabout, although it isn’t necessary for the project.

Talerman said the project would only contribute its “fair share” for this idea if Edgartown leads the initiative.

“People have been talking about the Triangle for decades in terms of fixing it, and that’s one potential fix,” Talerman said.

This isn’t the first time a roundabout has been pitched as a way to mitigate traffic from a proposed major housing project recently. The developers behind Green Villa, a 100-unit 40B project proposed to be built in Oak Bluffs, had also proposed helping the town to construct a new roundabout as a way to mitigate additional traffic. While consisting of different teams, both Green Villa and Edgartown Gardens are both projects headed by William Cumming, principal of Falmouth-based development firm Atwood Co.

While the project awaits the commission’s decision, there is pending ruling at the Massachusetts Housing Appeals Committee from the Edgartown Gardens teams’ allegations that the Edgartown zoning board of appeals failed to open a public hearing in time for the project and that it should be approved because of the lapse. Meanwhile, the Green Villa team is challenging the Martha’s Vineyard Commission’s authority to review 40B projects in Massachusetts Land Court.