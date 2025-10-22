Surge of ICE agents recedes, but undercurrent of fear remains

The wave of federal immigration agents who flooded the Island this spring making mass arrests seems to have subsided, at least for now. But local community leaders and immigrant advocates say the fear among immigrants on the Island remains a strong undercurrent.

At the end of last week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) reported that the law enforcement operation, dubbed Patriot 2.0, resulted in some 1,400 immigrants’ being detained in the state in September. And by ICE’s own account, fewer than half of those apprehended have any “significant” criminal case against them.

It is difficult to determine the precise final number of arrests here on the Island over this year of stepped-up immigration policies, but Vineyard law enforcement and pastors at local congregations say it seems to be far less aggressive here in recent weeks compared with the raids reported in the spring during the first targeted operation. That’s when 40 people on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, almost all of them Brazilian immigrants, were reported by the agency to have been detained.

One member of the Island community who has been caught up in Operation Patriot 2.0 is the owner and chef of a popular Oak Bluffs eatery. Newton Waite, owner of Vineyard Caribbean Cuisine in Oak Bluffs, was detained on Sept. 26 in the Cape Cod town of Teaticket on an immigration charge, according to James Covington, ICE spokesperson.

Covington confirmed Waite had come to the U.S. on a visa in 2010 and had never left since. Covington said Waite had no criminality other than staying in the country with a lapsed visa. The Jamaican national is currently being held in Pine Prairie ICE Processing Center in Louisiana. He was previously held in an ICE facility in Buffalo, N.Y.

Those who knew Waite and others in the community have been reluctant to speak with The Times, fearing they might be targeted by ICE.

This isn’t the first time a business owner with Vineyard ties has been detained by ICE. According to the Falmouth Enterprise, Geycles (“Jay”) Castro, who owns Minas Barber Shop in Edgartown and Falmouth, was detained in May in Buzzards Bay. A barber who still works at the shops said Castro has since been deported to Brazil, and fears of potential targeting by ICE led at least two barbers from the shop to return to Brazil.

While there have been no reports of ICE activity on the Island during the September operation, the threat of that operation and comments from top federal officials continue to have a chilling effect on the Island’s immigrant community, with rumors of ICE activity rippling through the community and continuing to disrupt daily lives. Some leaders in the community say that Brazilian families, some of whom have lived on Island for years, are making plans to leave, and that some have already left.

The precise number of immigrants who are heading back to Brazil or who are planning to is not known. But Pastor Ricardo Duarte, of Lagoinha Martha’s Vineyard Church in Vineyard Haven, offered a glimpse, saying that he knows of a few families who’ve recently left the Island and returned to Brazil, one from his own congregation. He said that the raid in the spring and the continuous rumors of ICE activity have made many in the Brazilian community feel unwelcome, prompting some to return.

“These are members of the community. They have businesses, they paid taxes, and they are leaving. To me, this is really bad,” Duarte said. “When you see them feeling they are not welcome and are leaving, it is not good for the community as a whole.”

Duarte said that when the government first announced Patriot 2.0 in early September, there was a tide of fear throughout the community that left many calling out of work from concern they could be detained. Children didn’t go to school, and Duarte said that many in his congregation stayed home during church services. As September has turned to October, he said, there has been some sense of relief in the community that the Island was not openly targeted by ICE. But that sense of relief is tempered by fake rumors and false reports on social media that grip the community.

Duarte has also seen members of the Brazilian community who are trying to sign up to receive proper visa documentation after being contacted by the federal government, and told that they would be detained if they didn’t leave the country on their own accord.

“I understand the government has to track down criminals and not-law-abiding citizens, but is it really necessary to disrupt the whole community, the people that have been contributing, generating jobs, paying taxes, helping to build the community — is this really the way to do it?” Duarte said.

Islanders outside the Brazilian and Jamaican communities have also been feeling the pressure of ICE. Vineyarders continue to express solidarity with the immigrant communities. This was evident in the Brazilian flags that were flown at the No Kings rally held at Five Corners on Saturday. Others held placards decrying ICE activity, and what they see as a fascist state forcefully removing Island residents based on the color of their skin.

“It makes me sick to my stomach to see that this has infiltrated our community,” protest organizer Carla Cooper of Indivisible Martha’s Vineyard told The Times. Cooper has lived on the Island for three decades, and said the Island community has always been proud of the diverse community, with immigrants coming from Eastern Europe, Brazil, the Caribbean, and elsewhere.

“They’ve done nothing but come here and try to make a living, raise a family, and they are the target of hate. It’s un-American. For generations they’ve been coming here and no one has said anything. But now it’s a big deal, because there’s a racist in the White House.”

In a press release, ICE defended its operation, saying it targeted transnational organized crime and gangs throughout the commonwealth, as well as “egregious” violators of immigration law. The agency noted that more than 600 of those arrested had “significant criminal convictions or pending criminal charges for crimes committed in the U.S., or were known foreign fugitives.” The release from ICE names 24 individuals specifically, but does not name those remaining. Of the 24, the charges vary from assault and battery to rape, drug trafficking, and homicide; some of the charges are from alleged offenses in the U.S., and others in the country of origin.

According to the release, 277 of those apprehended during the operation had been previously ordered removed from the country by a Justice Department immigration judge, but didn’t comply.

On the Island, there are local groups trying to provide resources to the impacted communities, and Cooper said they are coordinating with state and national groups. She said that one upside has been the growing response to the Trump administration. Indivisible started on the Island about eight years ago with just a handful to 20 people gathering. The protests at Five Corners have been growing over the years, with hundreds, if not a thousand, showing up regularly.