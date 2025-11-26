Fundraiser for epidemiologist focused on ticks

A local community member started a fundraiser to try and help keep the Island’s epidemiologist focused on ticks working after federal funds were rescinded earlier this year.

Ann Gibbons Scherlis, a science writer, launched a GoFundMe earlier this week as Lea Hamner, a contract epidemiologist who works through the Martha’s Vineyard Tick Program to aid the Island on the severe tick problem, finds herself at the end of her billable hours of work.

“Community support is needed now to keep this essential work alive and to prevent gaps in her data collection,” the GoFundMe said.

The Island tick program is a small team, but its work is crucial as the number of tick bites and tick-borne illness cases continues to rise on-Island, including alpha-gal syndrome and Lyme disease.

Hamner is incredibly grateful to Gibbons Scherlis. “[Ann] expressed not only profound appreciation for my contributions to this Island but to the scientific community at large working to address ticks across the US,” Hamner said. “Her determination to see more investment in tick borne disease research, not less, is deeply heartening.”

The fundraiser already reached over $2,000 as of Wednesday afternoon; donations go to the Island Tick-borne Illness Prevention Fund through the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation for Hamner’s research. Hamner hopes that the GoFundMe demonstrates that investment in tick research is critical. “Even a strong showing of small donations can help us leverage support for larger investments going forward,” Hamner said. “The MV Tick Program has been sustained by community donations between grants. We hope that the community will do so again.”

And Hamner doesn’t want to stop the work. “I’m in it for the long-haul. My family is here, my life is here, my heart is here,” Hamner said. “And to have any sort of future on this Island, we have to deal with the threat of ticks.”