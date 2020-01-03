Breaking: Carl Walker gone from SSA

The ship has sailed for Carl Walker, Steamship Authority’s longtime director of maintenance and engineering.

In a brief statement Saturday night, SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll wrote The Times that Walker is no longer an SSA employee. No details were offered as to why.

“As of Friday, January 3, 2020, Carl R. Walker is no longer employed as director of engineering and maintenance, or in any other capacity, by the Woods Hole, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket Steamship Authority,” Driscoll emailed. “As has been its practice in the past, the Authority will offer no further comment on this personnel matter.”

This is developing story.