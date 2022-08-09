NOAA anticipates more frequent high tide flooding



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced during a recent press conference it expects higher frequencies of high tide flooding in the United States.

William Sweet, an oceanographer with NOAA’s National Ocean Service, said there was “record-breaking” number of high tide, otherwise called “nuisance” or “sunny day,” flooding across the United States over the past year, bolstered by rising sea levels. Travelers on Beach Road in Vineyard Haven on Wednesday, Aug. 3, witnessed such a phenomenon as town officials told The Times that the flooding was unrelated to any town water lines, but instead was “groundwater.”

In February, NOAA released its sea level rise technical report, titled “Global and Regional Sea Level Rise Scenarios for the United States,” which stated a forecast that the U.S. will experience up to a foot of sea level rise by 2050.

“That is to be expected to continue into next year and into the foreseeable future,” Sweet said about the high tide flooding. He defined high tide flooding as when “tides reach anywhere from one-and-three-quarters feet to two feet above the daily average high tide, causing water to spill in the streets or bubble up from storm drains.” Sweet said high tide flooding that happened only during storms “decades ago” occurs more frequently, even on days without “severe weather,” such as full-moon tides or the change in the wind and currents.

NOAA reviewed 97 towns and cities for high tide flooding. Across these areas, Sweet said the rate of flooding is twice as high as around 20 years ago. The northeast Atlantic saw on average eight high tide flooding days.

“Sea level impacts are happening now and are growing rapidly, which is complicating preparedness planning,” Sweet said. However, he said the high tide flood day outlooks can help decision makers better prepare their communities for these disruptive events. “This data can help communities plan, where to put buildings, and how to build them to keep people safe. As towns, states, and the federal government, along with the public, increasingly consider the impacts of coastal inundation and related hazards, NOAA’s National Ocean Service is the authoritative source of data and information on a wide range of risks. We’re not just a data provider. Many of our people and facilities are actually located in the coastal zones, so we’re actually a truly vested partner at the center of the national conversation on sea level rise.”

Sea level rise isn’t the only climate-related phenomena with a potential impact on Martha’s Vineyard. In July of 2021, the moon’s “wobble” is expected to create higher high tides and lower low tides over the next two decades. At the moment, Sweet said the lower low tides from the moon wobble “helped to put the foot off the accelerator” for flooding.

Although Martha’s Vineyard towns were not a part of the data set NOAA released, Woods Hole and Nantucket were shown on an interactive map to have experienced high tide flooding four and five times respectively in 2021. NOAA predicts both towns to experience three to seven days of high tide flooding in 2022. This steady increase in high tide flooding in Woods Hole and on Nantucket can be seen when, comparatively, both towns saw only two high tide flooding days in 2000. NOAA’s forecast has Woods Hole potentially experiencing 45 to 75 high tide flood days, and Nantucket potentially experiencing 40 to 70 high tide flood days in 2050.

These towns’ environmental similarities to Martha’s Vineyard means the Island cannot simply ignore these forecasts, even if itself was not a part of the study. Additionally, the high tide levels of Martha’s Vineyard towns are not too far off from Nantucket and Woods Hole. According to NOAA’s tide forecast of Wednesday, August 3, to Thursday, August 4, Oak Bluffs experiences between 1.64 feet to 1.84 feet of high tide and Edgartown experiences between 1.94 feet to 2.31 feet of high tide. Woods Hole is not far off, forecasted to experience between 1.78 feet to 2.13 feet of high tide. Nantucket’s forecast is higher at between 3.08 feet to 3.45 feet of high tide.

Ben Robinson, Martha’s Vineyard Commission member and an Island climate change leader, told The Times the Island has been preparing for rising sea levels and potential floods. A couple of examples include working with the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown to study the Island’s storm tide pathways and the Seaport Economic Council grant Chilmark received to replace and elevate the fishing docks at Menemsha Harbor.

“We are being proactive about it,” Robinson said. Other considerations include what happens to structures in low lying areas and near the Island’s salt marshes (e.g. putting up structures on stilts, removing structures).

Martha’s Vineyard experiences flooding from coastal storms, heavy rain, and nor’easters, but Robinson said high tides can cause flooding as well in areas closer to the ocean. Edgartown’s Dock Street and Menemsha has experienced flooding from high tide before. Robinson also said he expects some flooding to occur on Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13, which is when “astronomical” high tide is predicted to occur. On those days, NOAA’s forecasts have Oak Bluffs experiencing between 2.19 feet to 2.42 feet of high tide and Edgartown experiencing between 2.12 feet to 2.93 feet of high tide.

“If we think about our planning horizons from 2050 to 2070 and forward, simple solutions along places like the waterfront commercial district in Tisbury will be exhausted,” Robinson said. “You won’t be able to just raise your building and raise the land because the sea level rise would be to a point where those solutions aren’t really going to be successful. We’re going to have to think more strategically about how much [we] retreat, what sort of things can survive in those areas, how much fill do we have to put in to keep things dry.”

Robinson said climate change consequences, such as glacial melting in places like Greenland or Antarctica and heating oceans, contribute to rising sea levels, although at different rates and effects globally.

“Sea level rise, although it is slow and incremental … the rate at which it is happening is increasing,” Robinson said. “It’s incredibly dynamic and sea level rise is just not equal everywhere. The planet is not a perfect sphere, and sea level rise will be different in different places … but, it’s going up. We know that.”