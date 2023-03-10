No vote by mail for Tisbury town election

Tisbury is opting out of vote by mail for the upcoming town election.

Voting by mail for town elections hasn’t been very effective turning out the vote, according to Tisbury town clerk Hillary Conklin.

“I come before you before every town election with the same request,” Conklin told the select board during a Wednesday, March 9, meeting. When board member Abbe Burt asked if Tisbury had never done mail-in voting before, Conklin said “not for an annual town election.” However, voting by mail is available for state and national elections.

Conklin said the demand for mail-in voting was not high in Tisbury. “Even for absentees, we usually have like a third of the people requesting,” she said. “We don’t really seem to have a call for this in our town. Also, for our town elections, we usually have a pretty small turnout.”

According to Conklin, 2022 saw 552 voters during the annual town election; the 2021 town election saw 1,054 voters, a higher turnout likely because of the Tisbury School project. The 2020 census showed Tisbury had 4,815 residents. “We go between — looking back 12 years — 435 to a max of 1,261,” Conklin said. “We just don’t have the numbers for voter turnout. We just don’t have big numbers in our annual town elections, sadly.”

“So, wouldn’t we want to broaden [voting options]?” board member John Cahill asked.

Conklin replied that even when vote by mail is available during state elections, most choose to vote in person. “I can’t say that sending a ballot two times through the mail is a successful operation,” she said. “They don’t get to where they’re going always, they don’t get back on time.”

To illustrate her point, Conklin held up a bundle of six ballots that came through the mail during the special town elections in January. “These took between 13 and 17 days to be returned back to us from places like Providence, Boston, Tampa,” Conklin said, urging people to vote in person.

Conklin added that she viewed the vote by mail delays as a systemic and policy problem with the postal service, although she did say the postal workers were doing their best to deliver the mail.

The board unanimously approved the request.

Conklin also shared with the Times on Friday an updated list of candidates for the upcoming town election.

Among contested races, MacAleer Schilcher and the incumbent Burt will be running for the select board seat. Another seat to keep an eye on is town moderator, where Donald Rose, Jr. may be replacing the retiring Debra Medders if he runs uncontested. Tisbury residents interested in running for a town positions this year have until March 21 to pull nomination papers.

In other news, the board unanimously approved moving forward with Fidelity Capital Markets to issue the $26 million bond to supplement the Tisbury School project. The net interest cost, or interest rate, is 4.06 percent.

Meanwhile, Vineyard Wind is mobilizing its construction team to get to work on the 69 Beach Road property, which it acquired in February.