Tensions high at MVRHS committee as they propose the same budget

The same high school budget that was shot down by voters will make a comeback once again.

During a tense Thursday evening meeting, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School (MVRHS) Committee voted 7-2 to recertify the same high school budget that was shown to voters. However, an explanation will be attached that no Fiscal Year 2024 money will be used for the field lawsuit; any spending on the litigation will be capped at $20,000 of the remaining $25,000 in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget’s legal line.

Up-Island voters decided to zero out the high school budget in the past weeks, in protest of Martha’s Vineyard Regional School District vs. the town of Oak Bluffs Planning Board, an ongoing case in Massachusetts Land Court filed by school officials against the town and planning board. The board rejected the proposed synthetic turf field over concerns about per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

The committee announced earlier this month it will enter into settlement talks with the board and voted 5-4 not to use any Fiscal Year 2024 money toward the field litigation.

Now, all six towns will need to hold special town meetings to decide whether to pass the budget. West Tisbury already scheduled its special town meeting for June 13. Four out of six towns need to approve the budget for it to advance, and there is not a lot of time remaining for it to be scheduled.

Committee member and Tisbury resident Michael Watts made the motion to certify the budget “as written” on Thursday. Tisbury voters approved the high school budget but added a nonbinding recommendation for no more funds from the legal line be used toward the field lawsuit.

“I can’t go to my town and ask them to run a special town meeting for something they’ve already approved,” he said.

Committee members Louis Paciello from Edgartown and Kris O’Brien from Oak Bluffs shared Watts’ sentiments, whose towns also approved the budget.

Committee chair Robert Lionette told The Times on Friday that only the up-Island towns will need to take up the budget again through special town meetings.

Although most committee members felt the demands of West Tisbury and Chilmark were met, Aquinnah had additional concerns like dropping the appeal and switching out the synthetic turf to a grass field.

Committee member Kris O’Brien made a point that the athletic field’s surface was irrelevant to the operational budget since it had to be paid for by donations per Martha’s Vineyard Commission conditions.

Committee member Roxanne Ackerman and Skipper Manter, who voted against the motion, both said that voters who shot down the budget were concerned about the lawsuit and what was happening with the synthetic turf field; those concerns needed to be addressed. Manter suggested dropping the lawsuit and making a new application to move the turf field away from the water resources area.

Using the high school budget as leverage was setting a “dangerous precedent,” committee member Kimberly Kirk said. She also called out Lionette for pushing to zero out the budget, describing the process as essentially blackmail.

“The things I’ve seen in the newspaper inciting voters of Aquinnah to vote against the budget, I mean it feels like January Sixth,” Kirk said, referencing the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump after the 2020 election. “This is supposed to be democratic process, and sometimes people lose.”

In response, Lionette said he pushed the issue because of a “dangerous vote” on April 3 that allowed unlimited funding for the field lawsuit. His town, Chilmark, called for more transparency into the use of taxpayer dollars. “If that’s unethical, I’m in the wrong business,” he said.

The committee members held further discussion, with segments of back-and-forth disagreements.

School administrators also went into some details about what would happen if voters deny the budget.

Martha’s Vineyard superintendent Richie Smith said the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) was notified about the budget situation on the morning of Wednesday, May 10. Without the new budget, the high school will need to figure out how to amass $518,000 for a potential temporary monthly budget.

Martha’s Vineyard Public Schools business administrator Mark Friedman said the monthly budget that the state would set is only for six months.

“If, by December 1, we do not have a budget passed, the state and DESE come in and take fiscal control of the regional school district,” Friedman said. “That includes all budget transfers, approving all contracts over $25,000, and approving any borrowing, which we are about to enter into, among other things. So, I just wanted you to be aware of that as we try to sort this out. That’s not that far away.”

Meanwhile, Smith also expressed frustration over the committee’s conduct.

“We have had kids placed squarely into a political debate, and that happens here,” Smith said. “I asked this school committee on several occasions — heck, a year ago, probably almost to the day I wrote a letter to the editor in two papers asking us to work together. I stand by that, I double down on that.”

Smith continued by saying it is time for the committee to cooperate both publicly and privately.

“It is an untenable situation for the school administration to operate with this banter that goes back and forth,” he said. “We need better from you guys, period. We need better from you guys. We need to publicly show folks that we’re working together in a more unified way. What I just witnessed had nothing to do with working together.”

Smith said the committee will need a unified front to get the budget passed during the upcoming special town meetings.

MVRHS principal Sara Dingledy urged committee members to work together, to stop fighting, and to have no more “gotcha moments.”

“We all are working hard for kids,” she said. “I don’t think anyone here has the motives to try and hold kids and education hostage, but getting past ourselves and working together in a civil way — towards progress, not winning — is not what’s on display here.”

Although an executive session was scheduled, the committee decided not to enter into one since their attorney Brian Winner and landscape architect Chris Huntress, whose firm was hired as the track and field designer in 2019, were already participating in the executive session being held by the planning board.