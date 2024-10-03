West Tisbury considering artificial turf ban 

Out of concern of polluting groundwater with contaminants, another Island town could stop the construction of artificial turf fields, following the lead of health officials in Oak Bluffs.

While no fields are planned for the town, the West Tisbury board of health hosted a community forum on Tuesday evening to gather feedback as board members consider a moratorium or outright ban on the controversial athletic playing surfaces.

A gathering of nine people — none of them supporters of artificial fields — were present for the forum including several environmentalists and vocal proponents of grass fields.

The issue had dominated Island politics over the last several years as the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School considered building a turf field, although the discussion has died down with Oak Bluffs adopting a town-wide moratorium on artificial turf.

One of the major concerns surrounding the fields are per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, a family of chemicals that break down extremely slowly that has earned them the nickname “forever chemicals.” Even low levels of the contaminant in drinking water can lead to damaging impacts to human health.

It isn’t just West Tisbury considering artificial turf regulations. The Chilmark board of health will also be mulling a moratorium during a meeting planned for November.

“We’ll entertain it when we [review] other regulatory matters under our jurisdiction,” said Matt Poole, member of the Chilmark health board. Poole said the request was made by the Field Fund, a group that has opposed turf fields on the Island.

West Tisbury and Chilmark follow Oak Bluffs where the health board, despite widespread pushback, voted to ban artificial playing fields in April over PFAS concerns. It is the only town with such a regulation on the Vineyard.

At Tuesday’s forum in West Tisbury, the board of health contemplated whether a moratorium or straight up ban was the right call. A moratorium would provide the board more flexibility to revisit the issue. But attendees pushed for an outright ban.

Among the attendees were Vineyard Conservation Society executive director Samantha Look, board member Marc Rosenbaum and board president Ewell Hopkins, the former chair of the Oak Bluffs planning board; Field Fund co-founder Rebekah Thomson was also present.

The health board will consult with the town’s legal counsel on open questions like whether a regulation would only cover public projects, if it would only apply to playing fields, and if indoor turf would be included if a ban goes through. West Tisbury board is also considering casting a wider net than Oak Bluffs’ ban to capture other artificial surfaces like rubber.

“Our concern is health, not politics,” West Tisbury health board member Jessica Miller said.

No draft regulation is available yet, but the West Tisbury health board is looking at how other communities are implementing their artificial turf rules for guidance.

In recent years, several other cities and towns in the state have implemented moratoriums up to five years. Nantucket, Concord and even Boston put a pause on the installation of artificial turf in recent years. In 2023, a bill was introduced in the state legislature by outgoing state Sen. Marc Pacheco which proposed banning municipal bodies from entering into contracts “for the purchase, use, or installation of artificial turf for a new or existing field.”

West Tisbury voters have shown a strong resistance against artificial turf fields. During the annual town election in April, residents voted roughly six to one that they prefer grass over turf in non-binding ballot questions. Last year, West Tisbury was the first of three Vineyard municipalities to vote against funding its share of the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School budget during the annual town meeting to protest a lawsuit between the high school committee and the Oak Bluffs planning board over the field.

Thomson told the Times the Field Fund is helping other Vineyard communities to lay regenerative grass fields, like at Tisbury School and West Tisbury School. The organization, and other Island conservationists, are working to convince other towns to put their foot down on artificial turf.

“Our hope is that all of the towns will follow the example of the Town of Oak Bluffs,” Thomson, who is also a West Tisbury resident, said.