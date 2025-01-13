Rolston chosen as Tisbury fire chief

Tisbury has chosen the next leader of the town’s fire department.

On Friday, the Tisbury select board unanimously approved hiring Tisbury Acting Fire Chief Patrick Rolston for the job on Friday. Now, Rolston and the town will enter into negotiations.

Rolston began his firefighting career in 2009 with the Tisbury Fire Department, climbing the ranks to assistant fire chief in 2020.

Rolston was one of two finalists for the position. The other candidate was Kenneth Temple, a senior captain with the 50-member Winchester Fire Department where he was employed for 20 years.

“It’s a tough call,” John Cahill, board chair, said during the meeting, noting Rolston’s familiarity with the Island and Temple’s experience.

Rolston became the acting fire chief last summer after former Tisbury Fire Chief Greg Leland was placed on leave. Leland was eventually terminated in October following an investigation into allegations of departmental mismanagement, harassment, and relations with a subordinate.

Although Temple had more experience as a firefighter, Tisbury officials were impressed by Rolston’s performance in leading the town department for the past seven months.

“Patrick was put in a position where he had stepped up in a big way,” Christina Colarusso, select board member, said. “Imagine how much more he could do with even more support from the town.”

Roy Cutrer, select board member, said they couldn’t ignore the letters of support for Rolston they received from members of the community and fire department. He also said Rolston was ready to take on the role.

“Patrick is young, but that means we can get maybe 10, 15 years out of him, and I think he’s up for it,” Cutrer said.

“They seemed to have a lot of faith in me,” Rolston said. “I’m just glad they picked me.”

Although the board’s decision won’t be sealed until contract negotiations are completed, Rolston said he’ll be focused on running his department smoothly and building a team around him for this goal.

Rolston is the latest addition to Vineyard first responders who were promoted to chief positions in the past months. Stephen Foster, who was the Oak Bluffs deputy fire chief, was hired as the town’s fire chief in October. Chris Dolby, who was Edgartown’s acting police chief, was hired as police chief earlier this month.