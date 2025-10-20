Vineyarders testify in support of SSA term limits

Before a joint committee at the State House last week, Vineyarders urged lawmakers to pass a bill that would place term limits on Steamship Authority board members.

At a hearing before the Joint Committee on Transportation, a small number of Vineyarders joined virtually to support state Senate bill S. 2395, or “An Act improving oversight and operations of the Steamship Authority.” If passed, the legislation would limit appointed board members no more than three full terms on the board, or nine years. A full term is three years on the Steamship Authority.

“I believe term limits for the Steamship Authority board will allow for the introduction of new ideas, experiences, and skillsets to address ongoing Steamship Authority challenges,” said Amy Cody, a co-founder of the Steamship Authority Citizens’ Action Group.

Advocates for the change say term limits would also be a way to increase transparency. Cody said at last week’s hearing that term limits would bring “healthy and robust governance” and increase the overall effectiveness of the board.

Action group members also expressed concerns some members have overstayed their tenure and highlighted members who have served directly after a family member. In some cases, the same family has represented a port community, like Nantucket, for around 20 years.

“Lack of turnover can cause entrenchment and long-standing conflicts — we see that — and alliances between board members,” said Beth O’Connor, a co-founder of the action group.

Additionally, members of the action group highlighted that residents of Martha’s Vineyard were dependent on the ferries to receive services that may not be available to them on the Island, including doctor’s appointments and veterinary care.

There was also support from a Woods Hole resident. Suzanne Kuffler, a member of the Southeast Massachusetts Regional Transportation Citizens Task Force, said Woods Hole has been forced to absorb the impact of the ferry line’s operations — from heavy morning traffic to ongoing construction to a new terminal building — and more frequent turnover of Steamship board members was “worth a try.”

The measure has been supported by half of the Island’s select boards and the Dukes County Commissioners, which appoints the Martha’s Vineyard board representative on the board. Current Steamship board members have differing opinions on the issue, with some supporting the three-term limit while others are opposed, as reported prior.

“This is all about bringing accountability, needed oversight in light of just a lot of mismanagement,” said State Sen. Dylan Fernandes of Falmouth, who filed the bill in January and currently represents Plymouth and Barnstable counties, in an Oct. 15 post.

Sean Driscoll, Steamship communications director, said the ferry line was not taking a position on the bill.

“We enforce the Enabling Act as written,” he said.

State Sen. Julian Cyr, who represents the Cape and Islands and said he became a co-sponsor of the bill after hearing Vineyard constituents’ concerns, called the pending legislation “common sense” term limits. He said the bill’s structure allows for a staggered replacement of board members.

“One of the challenges with these volunteer positions is finding people willing to serve on the board of governors and Port Council,” Cyr said. “You want to balance having institutional knowledge without complacency.”

While there are Vineyarders who feel frustrated about the ferry line’s operations and communication to the public — something Cyr said the Island’s reps in the state legislature have continued to “nudge” the Steamship about — Cyr also highlighted comments by Jim Malkin, the Vineyard representative on the board, that public complaints have made it difficult to attract talent. Malkin remarked earlier this month that public criticism has dissuaded some candidates from pursuing the general manager position.

Additionally, Cyr underscored that COVID’s aftermath has put more pressure on the ferry line’s performance. He said more people live on the Vineyard year-round and housing unavailability has increased the number of commuting workers and vehicles relying on the ferries.

“There’s a heck of a lot more demand,” Cyr said.

Cyr said the bill still needs to be released from the committee so it “won’t move anytime soon.” The committee is still taking written testimony.

If the legislation passes, current long-serving members who have already completed three full terms would be allowed to finish their current term and serve for another three years before the new limits are enacted. Additionally, anyone who was appointed to fill out a former member’s term would be allowed to serve three full terms afterward.