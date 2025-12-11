Nantucket and Vineyard Wind reach agreement

The town of Nantucket and the developer of Vineyard Wind 1, an offshore wind farm 15 miles off the coast of both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, announced today that they’ve come to an agreement on a series of commitments owed to the town by the developer after months of negotiations.

Town leaders held a press conference in late July to request 14 formal obligations that ranged from communication protocols, an escrow fund for potential cleanup costs, and monetary compensation for failures to implement a system that decreases light pollution. Town officials felt that the offshore wind company failed to meet expectations set forth in a community benefits agreement, also known as the Good Neighbor Agreement, signed in 2020, especially after a blade broke in the summer of 2024 and caused debris to wash ashore across the region. The investigation by federal officials on the broken blade remains to be resolved after over a year.

“Transparency and predictability are essential to protect our world-renowned coastline, fisheries, night skies, and heritage tourism economy,” Brooke Mohr, member of the Nantucket Select Board, said in a press release.

Martha’s Vineyard also has a community benefits agreement with the offshore wind developer that generally arranges for the nonprofit Vineyard Power to support and advocate for the Vineyard Wind 1 project in the community in return for customized benefits for the Island. And while there was some desire from Island town officials, especially from Edgartown and Chilmark, to follow in Nantucket’s footsteps to demand accountability, no official moves have been made so far.

The new Nantucket agreement, documented in a memorandum of understanding, includes 14 formal protocols for developers of Vineyard Wind to adhere to, as listed in the press release:

Notify eight designated town officials within three hours of any incident that triggers an emergency response, including but not limited to blade failures

Receive public feedback on a summary of its new Debris/Infrastructure Failure Incident Response plan, which will be a living document subject to continued input

Have a town representative observe the annual tabletop emergency response scenarios with the U.S. Coast Guard and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Involve a town representative on the Incident Management Team in the case of an emergency incident

Involve a town representative on the Communications Coordination Team if organized during an emergency incident

Share within 10 days all final emergency incident response reports submitted to regulatory agencies.

Share within 10 days preliminary results of any critical findings in such reports as the results are reached and before finalization of reports

Only redact sensitive business information from shared reports as allowed by the Freedom of Information Act

Reimburse the Town within 60 days for reasonable emergency response expenses

Appoint a dedicated project liaison with access to company decision-makers and to technical and operations details required to timely answer town questions

Respond within seven days to all town questions and citizen questions relayed through the town, and if additional time to conduct technical research is needed to answer a question, acknowledge the question and identify a near-term deadline for the full response

Provide monthly written reports updating construction and operations that the town will share publicly

Report ADLS (lighting reduction system) periods of inoperability, and if lighting exceeds original projections provided to BOEM, identify the extent, cause, and potential solutions

In the case of alleged breaches of these commitments, engage in structured dispute resolution, including mandatory meetings between top leadership and formal mediation

The agreement was signed by CEO of Vineyard Wind 1 Klaus Møller and Dawn Hill, chair of the Nantucket Select Board.

The press release stated that the Town didn’t forfeit the right to sue if any of the terms are breached. The town also said they’d convey emergency information to the public, respond to questions from the company within seven days, and convey questions from the public to the company.

“This agreement is not symbolic—it is operational,” Greg Werkheiser, attorney at Cultural Heritage Partners and legal counsel to the town of Nantucket on offshore wind issues, said in the press release. “These are real-world measures that will meaningfully improve the community’s ability to protect the Island.”