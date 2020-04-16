Vineyard winter athletes get all-scholastic honors

1 of 12

Several Vineyard winter athletes received all-scholastic nods from Boston Globe Sunday.

The Globe saluted Vineyard stars in indoor track, swimming, hockey, and basketball.

Vineyard swimmers Gabby Carr and Olympia Hall, for girls, and Ruairi Mullin, for boys, were recognized for their excellence in swimming.

The Vineyard swimmers completed their season in record breaking fashion. Carr lowered two of her own school records, in the 200m freestyle and the 500m freestyle, and Mullin dropped his week-old school record by over a second to place 14th in the 200m freestyle at the Division 2 State Championships at Boston University in February.

Gabby, Olympia, and Ruairi were all named Cape and Islands League all-stars.

Joseph Bonneau, Peter Burke, Dash Christy, and Zach Utz, for boys indoor track, and Anabelle Biggs, Adrienne Christy, Paige Pogue, for girls indoor track, were all noticed for their excellence.

Led by a host of top 10 finishers, the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys indoor track team finished eighth statewide in Division 5 competition at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston in February.

Senior Jared Regan was honored for boys basketball. Regan was the captain of the Vineyarder boys basketball team that finished their season with a 12-10 record and short playoff run. Regan finished the season with 372 points, 125 rebounds, and 47 steals.

After a stellar first round win against Archbishop Williams, the ninth-ranked Vineyard team made it to the second round of the state tournament in February before falling to Rockland High School Bulldogs.

Seniors Logan Araujo and Colby Zarba, junior Hunter Meader, and sophomore Graham Sterns were all noticed for their skills on the ice. The four were part of the 12th-seeded Vineyard boys hockey team that made it all the way to the quarter finals of the Division 3 South Sectional state hockey tournament.

Zarba finished his high school career with 44 goals and 31 assists while Araujo finished with 8 goals and 12 assists for his high school career.