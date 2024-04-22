Venezuelan migrants moving forward on visa process

Almost two years ago, nearly 50 Venezuelan asylum seekers landed on Martha’s Vineyard via private planes chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Now, some of them are on the path to remain in the United States.

Immigration attorney and Islander Rachel Self, who is a part of a legal effort to bring charges against DeSantis, announced in a Monday morning press release that some of the asylum seekers have started receiving bona fide determinations from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for their U nonimmigrant visas.

According to USCIS, U visas are meant for “victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity.”

The migrants have cooperated with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office of Texas, although it is uncertain how many of the asylum seekers cooperated in the investigation at this time. According to the release, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar had certified that the individuals were “victims of qualifying criminal activity” and filed U visa petitions for them.

The asylum seekers were flown to the Vineyard by DeSantis in 2022, who allegedly paid $615,000 for the political stunt. The asylum seekers were allegedly enticed to ride the planes with false promises of jobs and housing.

A representative of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available for comment.

The release points out that the backlogged U visa process can take years to complete. The number of individuals who can receive U visas from immigration services is capped at 10,000 principal petitioners annually. However, the bona fide status would allow those awaiting their visa determinations to obtain work authorization; it also protects them until the visas are received.

Monday’s news follows progres for the asylum seekers in court. Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Allison Burroughs ruled that the plaintiffs in the case could proceed with a lawsuit against Vertol Systems, a Florida-based charter company that was contracted by the State of Florida to transport the asylum seekers to the Island.

However, in a parallel tract, there’s been little progress in a case brought by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. Over eight months ago, the Sheriff’s Office had recommended Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzalez prosecute those involved in orchestrating the flights, but no action has been taken. The Sheriff’s investigation spanned multiple states, they interviewed over 50 witnesses, and collected “copious evidence” including text messages from Florida authorities, contracts with vendors, forensic interviews, and accounts from the asylum seekers.

“The Governor of Florida orchestrated the abduction of 49 human beings,” the release reads. “The actions of all those involved in this scheme were criminal. The role of the DA is to prosecute criminal offenses, protect the innocent, and convict the guilty. The Bexar County DA’s inaction in this matter is concerning and cannot be understated.”

A representative of the Bexar County Criminal District Attorney’s Office was not immediately available for comment.

Self had initially announced last September during a showing of the documentary “Martha’s Vineyard v. DeSantis” at the Martha’s Vineyard Film Center that the sheriff’s investigation had concluded. At the time, the case was expected to go before a Texas grand jury.

Self was not immediately available for further comment.