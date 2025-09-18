SSA homing in general manager search 

The Steamship Authority is in the home stretch to finding a new general manager.

On Tuesday, Jim Malkin, Martha’s Vineyard representative to the Steamship Authority board, said a list of candidates to be reviewed by the board may soon be produced. Currently, candidates are undergoing background checks.

“There are still a number of candidates being considered. That number should be determined, hopefully, by the next board meeting once we have more information,” Malkin, also a member of the Steamship Authority general manager search committee, said.

Malkin did not offer specifics at the meeting on who or how many finalists there are, but at least two candidates will be brought before the board. The Steamship general manager search committee met on Thursday morning in executive session. The next board meeting is scheduled for Oct. 21 in Tisbury.

The Steamship Authority has been working on replacing general manager Robert Davis who announced last year he would be stepping down from the role following heavy public criticism of the ferry line’s operations, especially from the Vineyard. Davis will stay with the ferry line as a senior advisor starting Nov. 1 for up to 18 months.

Vineyarders have been watching the general manager search with great interest and some advocates even asked for a member of the public to be a part of the process.

Meanwhile, Nantucket town manager Libby Gibson presented a Town of Nantucket pin to Davis on Tuesday as a token of appreciation for his years of service at the Steamship Authority.