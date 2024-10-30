Anxiety levels and early voting surge in tight presidential race 

1 of 3

Early voting is underway in what many are calling the most consequential presidential election in generations, and already Vineyarders have been casting their ballots in large numbers early in this too-close-to-call race.

Town clerks have been seeing a steady flow of voters, with Tisbury and Oak Bluffs both reporting more than a quarter of registered voters casting a ballot already.

“So far, it’s been very busy,” Edgartown town clerk Karen Medeiros told the Times at the polls. It was the same in Aquinnah, where town clerk Kayla Darcy said more people seem to be coming out to vote early.

Vineyarders expressed dread and anxiety in this election as the reason for casting ballots early. A contingent of Island Democrats have even headed to battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan, to enlist in the ranks of those getting out the vote for Vice President Kamala Harris over former President Donald Trump.

“I think it would be a disaster if he got in again,” said Donna Autuori, a Tisbury resident who voted early for the first time on Tuesday. “A lot of people are worried, but hopeful that the Democrats will get in.”

“If we vote for Mr. Trump, we’re going to lose all of our freedoms,” said Jessica Townes, an Edgartown voter. She told The Times she couldn’t believe around half of the country support Trump, pointing to racist remarks he has made, and the “nastiness” the former president brought with him.

“The man is not qualified,” Gene Townes, Jessica’s husband, said. “He’s just not qualified to be president.”

Most voters who spoke with The Times at various town polls did not want to share their names to avoid alienating their Republican neighbors when they discussed the elections. However, they expressed fears and anxiety over the possibility of Trump returning to the White House, particularly after last week’s rally in Madison Square Garden, which the New York Times called a “A Closing Carnival of Grievances, Misogyny and Racism.”

Aside from the steady flow of early voters, data from the state elections division also show that the number of registered voters on the Island has increased, perhaps helped by the 25 percent population boost the Vineyard experienced between 2010 and 2020. State records show more than 17,000 voters were registered in Dukes County this year, up from 15,125 in 2016.

Islanders aren’t just casting their ballots to keep Trump out of office. A small contingent of Islanders have volunteered on phone banks, and some have even traveled to battleground states to help get out the vote for the Harris-Walz ticket.

Thomas Dresser, a Vineyard author, was one Islander who traveled to eastern Pennsylvania to canvas from Oct. 24 to 27, to encourage Democrats and independents out to the polls.

Dresser worked with an organization called MA Flip PA, canvassing not only for the Harris-Walz presidential ticket but for congressional candidates Matt Carthwright and Bob Casey. He said he canvassed roughly 120 houses, and spoke to around 40 people.

“There’s a lot of anxiety over there,” he said, saying the tensions between Harris and Trump supporters seemed higher in Pennsylvania than in New England. “We have Trump signs here, but nowhere near the levels of Pennsylvania.”

Dresser told The Times that while he’s canvassed in other areas in the past, he felt a sense of “urgency” over the current election. That was heightened by the rally Trump held in Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday, which Dresser called “outrageous.” Rally speakers have been widely criticized for making crude, misogynistic, and racist comments — especially a joke made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who called Puerto Rico a “floating Island of garbage.”

Dresser, like others on the Island, said he cast his vote early just in case something happened.

“I never voted early before,” Dresser told The Times on Tuesday. “But if I get run over by a bus, at least I cast my ballot.”

It’s not surprising that Vineyarders are strong supporters of Harris. In 2020, Vineyarders favored Joe Biden over Trump 9,762 to 2,587. In 2016, Vineyard voters chose Hilary Clinton over Trump 8,344 to 2,449.

And Democratic votes outnumbered Republican votes nearly 2 to 1 during the presidential primaries in March.

It isn’t just the presidential election that is looming over the Vineyard. There are some contested local races, such as the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, the Cape and Islands state Senate seat, five ballot questions, and congressional races as well: Sen. Elizaben Warren and Rep. Bill Keating are up for re-election.

The last day to vote early in person is on Friday, Nov. 1. Election day is on Tuesday, the same date by which mail-in ballots need to be postmarked. Polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm across the Island on Tuesday. Check with your town hall to find polling locations.