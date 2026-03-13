Vineyard Wind completes construction

After a tumultuous construction process, Vineyard Wind 1 installed the last of its turbine blades on Friday evening.

Craig Gilvarg, Vineyard Wind spokesperson, said this marks the end of the project’s construction program, although it still needs to finish being commissioned.

“Vineyard Wind continues to deliver power to the New England grid,” Gilvarg said in a statement Friday evening.

The wind farm located 15 miles south of the Vineyard first delivered power from one of its turbines in 2024. It lost the race to be the first utility-scale offshore wind project to deliver power in the country to South Fork Wind, which first delivered power in December of 2023.

The 62-turbine Vineyard Wind 1, owned jointly by Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, has had a difficult development process. Developers had to contend with both the fall-out of a turbine blade that shattered in July of 2024 and a stop-work order from the Trump administration in December, which was since lifted by a federal judge in January.