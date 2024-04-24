True number of Island short-term rentals murky

As town officials and housing advocates have worked to improve year-round housing on the Island, many see the rise in short-term rentals as one obstacle.

But in order to properly understand and regulate the industry, another hurdle that needs to be addressed is knowing exactly how many short-term rentals are actually on the Island.

“We know it’s happening,” Tisbury affordable housing committee chair Victor Capoccia told the Times regarding the growing number of short-term rentals. “We don’t know the dimensions of it.”

Tisbury and Oak Bluffs are aiming to launch a joint effort to develop a database and inspection program to help find some answers.

Oak Bluffs voters approved the proposed measure during their annual town meeting earlier this month, and while Tisbury voters have not cast their votes yet, town officials anticipate the proposal being accepted at the upcoming town meeting in May.

Recently, the Tisbury affordable housing committee members showcased the predicament Island leaders have to deal with. While the committee estimates an increase from 250 short-term rental units in 2022 to 312 in 2023, the actual count is uncertain. Additionally, committee members are unsure how many, or what kind, of short-term rentals are actually rented out in town.

Capoccia said this town’s estimate stemmed from a mix of the registry and a third-party contracting company.

The Massachusetts Department of Revenue’s lodging operations registry shows a much higher number of short-term rentals in Tisbury, at 694 properties. However, there are some quirks even with the state’s numbers that make the counts uncertain, with some properties duplicated.

How to actually assess the two towns’ short-term rental stock hasn’t been determined yet.

Oak Bluffs assistant town administrator Wendy Brough said the $50,000 approved at town meeting becomes available on July 1; the plan right now is to make sure the towns “get our ducks in a row” before creating a short-term rental database and regulations.

Oak Bluffs affordable housing committee chair and select board member Mark Leonard told The Times the assessment of short-term rentals will help determine what direction the towns’ leaders should go.

Some Massachusetts municipalities, like Nantucket and Salem, run their own short-term rental registries through contracted companies, like GovOS.

It’s not just Tisbury and Oak Bluffs that don’t have concrete numbers on the Vineyard. There is no central data-counting of short-term rentals on the Vineyard.

The state Department of Revenue’s registry shows that Martha’s Vineyard has nearly 4,000 short-term rental units. Edgartown has 1,420, Oak Bluffs has 957, Chilmark has 438, West Tisbury has 342, and Aquinnah has 143 short-term rentals listed in the registry.

While the registry shows what street the units are located on, there is no information regarding what type of property it is. Additionally, the numbers change if searched by zip code: Tisbury’s count of 694 short-term rental units, for example, increases to 707 when searched by its zip code, 02568.

Leonard also said the number of short-term rentals in Oak Bluffs according to the state was concerning, considering there are only just over 2,500 year-round housing units in the town. While he said that the higher rates homeowners can get through short-term rentals over year-round rentals is enticing, the overall effect decreases the housing supply for year-round Islanders, and increases rates.

Still, Leonard emphasized the balancing act the Island needs to take in regulating short-term rentals, saying the Vineyard would not want to outright eliminate short-term rentals.

“We’re a tourist economy, we can’t ban them,” he said. “We don’t want to go to that extreme.”

In Tisbury, Capoccia said there was “no doubt” that online platforms, like Airbnb, have increased the accessibility and supply of short-term rentals on the Island, contributing to the deterioration of the year-round housing stock.

Housing availability has been an issue Island leaders have been grappling with for years. While Dukes County experienced a 25 percent population jump between 2010 and 2020, the amount of housing on the Island grew by only 2 percent during the same time period, according to the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. Meanwhile, the Dukes County Regional Housing Authority has a rental waitlist of 358 Islanders.

There have been efforts to support year-round rentals on the Island, like Oak Bluffs’ pilot program that started last year to subsidize renters who make 120 percent of the area median income (the area median income is $109,400 for a single-person household on the Vineyard, according to the housing authority).

Leonard said this program has helped a municipal employee, a hospital employee, and a healthcare worker. Additionally, there have been efforts to develop more affordable housing complexes on the Island, like the Carl Widdis Way Apartments in Aquinnah.

But, there are also more local options that are under consideration to help rein in the short-term rental market: bylaws.

Carpaccio had said creating a short-term rental bylaw would allow these operations to continue, but possibly prevent entities like real estate investors from hoarding multiple properties.

Additionally, towns looking to potentially develop short-term rental bylaws are reviewing a ruling that took place in a Massachusetts Land Court case involving another resort community, Nantucket. The court decided that a property in a residential area cannot have its principal use be for short-term rentals, which would be considered a commercial venture. Additionally, the ruling stated that if a town regulates activities, like short-term rentals, through zoning bylaws, then its general bylaws cannot go against them.

According to Ron Rappaport, who serves as town counsel to nearly all Vineyard towns, the Island’s municipalities currently lack short-term rental bylaws.

West Tisbury is the closest one to regulating the short-term rental market, where voters approved passing a short-term rental bylaw earlier this month during their annual town meeting. That would include requiring homeowners to register their short-term rentals with the town. Key to West Tisbury’s regulations is that homeowners must live in the home for 30 days out of the year, a provision that is an attempt to keep larger businesses from buying out properties.

The regulation still needs approval from the attorney general, and is expected to come into effect in 2025.

While the up-Island town passed the ruling as a general bylaw, Rappaport said, West Tisbury isn’t done, and the planning board plans to follow up with a short-term rental regulation for the zoning bylaws in the future.

“It’s just that they’re doing it in two steps,” he said.

Additionally, Rappaport pointed out that the additional information from the Nantucket case was not available when the bylaw was being developed.

West Tisbury short-term rental committee member Bea Phear, who presented the bylaw during the town meeting, said she personally thinks the bylaw will be fine, since it references the town’s zoning bylaws addressing accessory uses, which is what short-term rentals would fall under. However, Phear also said the town will need to determine further details regarding the bylaw if it passes muster with the attorney general.

“We’ll need to see how it goes, and whether someone challenges that,” Phear said.